'Nightmare': When will construction on Union Road Bridge in West Seneca be finished?

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you live in West Seneca, you know how vital the Union Road Bridge is for drivers. It's been under construction for months, and with snow now here, people are wondering if this will wrap up soon.

"I frequent this road very often and never see anyone working," Lynne wrote in an email. "It causes bad traffic backups now, but come winter/snow it will be a nightmare."

After Lynne sent that message, I reached out to NYSDOT for a status update and found out the timeline is unclear.

"NYSDOT is currently developing thorough repair plans that will be incorporated into the ongoing rehabilitation project, and the safety of the traveling public remains our highest priority," said a spokesperson. "The bridge will remain open with the existing lane restrictions in place."

So the lane closures will remain for now. Until when? We don't know. And that planning is likely why you don't see people working on the bridge day to day.

“The New York State Department of Transportation is working to ensure the long-term structural integrity of the bridge carrying Union Road over Buffalo Creek in West Seneca," said the NYSDOT spokesperson.

With that timeline for this work still uncertain, we'll keep you updated as we learn more.