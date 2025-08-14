New York State analyzes future use of West Seneca Developmental Center site

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State has released a conceptual plan for the potential future redevelopment of a 267-acre site at the West Seneca Developmental Center, which closed in 2011.

The plan analyzes what the site could one day become, given the continual decline of many of the vacant buildings and infrastructure since the center's closure.

For 27 years, Lisa Stachelski and her family have lived just steps away from the developmental center on East and West Road. She expressed concern about the deteriorating condition of the property.

Many buildings on the state-owned site have been left vacant and boarded up, prompting worries about public safety and local aesthetics.

“The buildings, you know, certainly are concerning…Most of them are in disrepair and need that work," Stachelski said.

The new study outlines various options for the site's potential future use.

Town Supervisor Gary Dickson welcomed the initiative, calling it "a good first step," and he acknowledged the complexities involved.

"Devil's in the details," Dickson said. "It's a clean slate basically, and there's lots of opportunity."

The preferred scenario outlined in the reuse concept study proposes a mix of single-family homes, townhomes, and office space for the Office of People with Developmental Disabilities. Plans also include walking paths, an amphitheater, and sports fields, which Dickson believes would provide a balance between recreational space and revenue generation.

Despite the optimism surrounding the plan, challenges remain, including an estimated cost of $332.9 million for redevelopment. Dixon clarified that funding responsibility lies with the state and that the town has nothing to do with it.

The study suggests a phased approach to redevelopment; however, Dickson estimates that full transformation of the site could take a decade or more.

As for Stachelski, she is open to the new vision but seeks further details.

"I would like to see change," she said, "but I'd like to see change that keeps the spirit of the town."