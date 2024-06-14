New York Beer Project Beer Lodge in Orchard Park holds grand opening

New York Beer Project's fourth location, the New York Beer Project Beer Lodge in Orchard Park, is officially open.

NYBP held the grand opening for the new location on Friday.

NYBP owner Kelly Krupski said the 25,000-square-foot building, located at 245 Windward Drive just off Route 219, cost about $10 million to build.

7 News got an inside look at the location earlier this month.

Krupski said the space is designed to make you feel like you're outdoors. There are several rooms where people can host private parties. There's also a patio, restaurant, and several bars — and she wants everyone to know it's a kid-friendly establishment. Preparations continue for opening of New York Beer Project Beer Lodge in Orchard Park

NYBP is expecting a lot of Buffalo Bills fans to make their way to the new Orchard Park Location, whether it's before during, or after games.

The Orchard Park location is the fourth location for New York Beer Project. The first opened in 2015 in Lockport. A few years later, another opened in Victor and the third in Orlando, Florida.