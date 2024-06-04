Preparations continue for opening of New York Beer Project Beer Lodge in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Beer Project is getting ready to open its fourth location, this time in Orchard Park, the "New York Beer Project Beer Lodge."

NYBP owner Kelly Krupski said the 25,000-square-foot building cost about $10 million to build and that about 185 employees were hired and are training ahead of the official grand opening on June 14 at 11 a.m.

Although the official grand opening is on June 14, the doors will first open on June 12 at 7 p.m. for the NYBP Mug Club VIP Party. All 2024 members of the NYBP Mug Club Nation from all four locations – Orchard Park, Lockport, Victor, and Orlando — are invited.

Krupski said the space is designed to make you feel like you're outdoors. There are several rooms where people can host private parties. There's also a patio, restaurant, and several bars — and she wants everyone to know it's a kid-friendly establishment.

NYBP is expecting a lot of Buffalo Bills fans to make their way to the new Orchard Park Location, whether it's before during, or after games. As expected, there are countless tv's throughout the building.

The Orchard Park location is the fourth location for New York Beer Project. The first opened in 2015 in Lockport. A few years later, another opened in Victor and the third in Orlando, Florida.