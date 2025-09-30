LACKWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new renewable energy project is bringing solar power to a portion of the former Bethlehem Steel campus that was damaged by fire almost nine years ago.

Development plans were unveiled on Tuesday for the new Bethlehem Solar Park in Lackawanna. Construction on the $6 million project began in August and includes 4,300 solar panels laid out across 10 acres of land.

New solar project unveiled at the former Bethlehem Steel site in Lackawanna

"This is really about turning the page for this site, writing a new chapter in its history," said Phil Pantano, a spokesperson for Bethlehem Solar Park. "We're taking 10 acres of former industrial land and putting it to use in a way that is going to benefit homeowners in the surrounding community and provide tangible economic benefits for the city."

Upon completion, this community solar project will deliver renewable energy and direct savings to low- and moderate-income Lackawanna residents—with no upfront costs or equipment installation required.

"It's a guaranteed 10 percent savings," said Javier Barrios, Founding Partner at Good Energy. "There is no cost; this is done virtually. It's called virtual metering. This project is fed into the grid, socialized onto the grid, but then a portion of those proceeds and the revenue that comes out are given back to the community. So it's a win-win for everybody."

WKBW Representatives from Bethlehem Solar Park, Good Energy, and the City of Lackawanna were on hand on Tuesday to announce the community solar project at the former Bethlehem Steel site in Lackawanna.

The new solar park is expected to generate enough electricity for 300 homes. Construction is scheduled to wrap up in the spring of 2026.

Barrios says federal tax incentives and local grants covered approximately 50 percent of the costs for the new solar park.

For more information on energy discounts for community subscribers, visit lackawannacommunitysolar.com.