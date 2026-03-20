MARILLA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A proposal to turn a former bed and breakfast in Marilla into a domestic violence shelter for women is facing pushback from town leaders, who say key questions remain unanswered.

For more than three months, Marilla officials have been reviewing the project, which the developer says would serve women experiencing domestic abuse.

Documents obtained by 7 News show the town’s Planning Board does not believe the project is a good fit for the community.

Town Supervisor Earl Gingerich Jr. says the concern is not about the need for a women’s shelter, but whether this proposal is appropriate for the location.

WATCH: Marilla leaders raise safety, transparency concerns over proposed women’s shelter

Marilla leaders raise safety, transparency concerns over proposed women’s shelter

According to town documents, the Planning Board claims the developer has not provided clear or complete information, including details about who would be staying at the facility.

Gingerich says that the lack of transparency is a major issue for town leaders trying to evaluate the project.

“They seem to not want to be very transparent, and I was very upset with them at the last Planning Board meeting,” he said.

The proposal has also sparked concern among some residents, with Gingerich saying he has heard overwhelming opposition from community members urging the town to stop the project.

At the same time, there is some support.

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia wrote in an early March letter that he has confidence in the applicant behind the project. However, Garcia noted his office could receive calls for service from the location.

In a small town like Marilla, Gingerich says that could come with a significant cost.

Town officials estimate it could take hundreds of thousands of dollars to contract additional law enforcement, which would be contracted through the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

“The two key things I believe the Planning Board will have a problem with is finding assurances of security in a residential neighborhood, and the fact that they haven’t been transparent,” Gingerich said.

Gingerich says he expects the Planning Board to recommend against moving forward with the project at its meeting Thursday night.

7 News reached out multiple times to the applicant, the William and Diane Hein Foundation, but did not receive a response.