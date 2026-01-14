Small town weighs cost of safety concerns over proposed rooming house for abuse survivors

MARILLA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A proposal to open a residential restoration home for survivors of abuse is prompting difficult questions in Marilla, a small farming town of about 5,000 people, where leaders say limited resources are colliding with a well-intentioned mission.

The project, now before the town’s planning board, would allow a former bed-and-breakfast to operate as a rooming house, a term defined in town code as "a dwelling other than a hotel or motel where more than two persons are housed or lodged for hire, with or without meals."

The town's planning board would make a recommendation to the town board on whether the project should be approved or denied.

Plans submitted to the town show the home would house up to 10 women, all 18 or older, who have experienced abuse and are seeking a safe, supportive environment to heal and rebuild their lives.

Marilla Town Supervisor Earl, Gingerich Jr., stressed that his concerns are not about the purpose of the home, but about the property location and whether the town can afford the level of public safety response they believe could be required.

The town operates on a $3.1 million annual budget. Gingerich Jr. estimates that providing additional, round-the-clock law enforcement coverage could cost more than $600,000 per year, nearly one-fifth of the town’s total budget.

Leaders warn that absorbing that cost could force reductions to other municipal services.

"It would become our largest expense that the town would have," Gingerich Jr. said.

The property previously operated as a bed-and-breakfast and received a zoning variance last year, allowing it to house up to 10 people, two per room. The current request before the planning board seeks a special use permit to operate as a rooming house under the town code.

Documents submitted to the planning board outline several safety measures, including overnight security on the premises from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. The documents also state that residents will be encouraged to care for their own safety and will be made aware of emergency call buttons to contact 911 if needed.

In a letter to town officials, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said the organization behind the project has a positive reputation and does not pose a risk to the surrounding neighborhood.

"This housing initiative poses no threat to the neighbors or community," Garcia wrote.

The William and Diane Hein Foundation, the project's proposers, also submitted a letter writing that "every community, including our own, has women in need of a safe place to heal and rebuild their lives."

The planning board will make a recommendation at Thursday night's town meeting.