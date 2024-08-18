'March for the fallen': Big turnout for the K.I.A. Memorial March at Chestnut Ridge Park

ORCHARD PARK N.Y. (WKBW) — March, run, walk or crawl a 10K, that's the ask of the K.I.A. Memorial Roadmarch at Chestnut Ridge in Orchard Park.

"We're here to march for the fallen, donating food for a good cause for veterans and families of veterans who have passed in the line of duty," said Adam Bacon, a participant.

Organizers call it the biggest veterans event in all of Western New York and a big crowd took part this year.

Mel Hidy Participants line up to have their bags weighed ahead of the march



Some participants carry non-perishable goods in a backpack to donate, a minimum of 30 lbs.

The Roadmarch was open to all, current and retired military, first responders and civilians.

The K.I.A. Memorial Roadmarch (“KMR”) started when SGM Jason Jaskula wanted to find a way to honor the memory of his Battle Buddy, Christopher Dill, a Staff Sgt. in the United States Army Reserves as well as a Buffalo Firefighter, who was Killed In Action (K.I.A.) while deployed during Operation Iraqi Freedom on April 4, 2005.