'Lock your car': Village of Springville seeing an increase in car break-ins

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The normally quiet Village of Springville has been anything but lately. Car break-ins are on the rise, some people have been hit multiple times.

"It makes me anxious at night," said Catherine Mammoser. "You would think living in the country, it's very calm, cool and collected, but the past few weeks have shown otherwise."

Mammoser caught two attempted break-ins on her Ring camera in one month. Both times, her cars were locked and nothing was stolen.

"You make sure it's locked, then you go back out one more time to make sure it's locked," said Mammoser.

Let's look at this increase, car larcenies in Springville, between June 1 and September 22nd:



2024: 3

2025: 27

In a lot of these recent cases, cars were left unlocked.

Catherine Mammoser A screenshot from the Ring video shows someone running after a break-in attempt

"They're all crimes of opportunity," said Lt. Jeremy Lehning. "On September 2nd, there was a total of 6 calls, all for car larcenies. Every single one of those vehicles was unlocked, every single one of those vehicles had valuables in plain view."

Lehning says the problem is not exclusive to Springville.

"A lot of the youths that we've encountered that we have caught and arrested are from the city, and they're branching out into the suburban areas," said Lt. Lehning.

He says it's hard for his deputies to be everywhere, and a lot of times when they show up, these suspects are gone.

Village leaders are working on a solution.

Taylor Epps Jessica Schuster, Village Trustee says work is being done to fix it

"We're working together to try and come up with a policy that will alleviate some of this multi-jurisdictional crime that is happening," said Jessica Schuster, Village Trustee.

In the meantime, the message is to lock your car.

"If you're not locking your car, you're going to be a victim of this crime," said Lehning.