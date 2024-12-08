'Kids are really excited': Coaches from Manchester United come to WNY to train young soccer players

ELMA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Soccer players in the Southtowns got some help from across the pond Saturday morning.

"The goal is to expose them to the best soccer in the world. And give them the tools to succeed here in the States," said Al Franjoine, Co-President of Orchard Park Soccer Club.

Coaches from Manchester United Academy have worked with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, but this weekend, they're helping out in Elma at Sahlen's Sports Park.

With soccer growing in the U.S., local coaches pulled some strings to get them to come to Western New York.

"People are getting exposed to what soccer at the professional level looks like and kids are really excited to be here," said Franjoine.

Children ages 6-17 spent the day training with the Manchester United coaches. Manchester United competes in England's Premier League, the top league for soccer.

There are plans to bring them back for future training sessions this summer.