LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Following multiple allegations that a teacher aide physically abused students at the OLV Victory Learning Center, families have filed a lawsuit against the school and the former staff member.

Five months ago, Aniya Wiggins was one of at least three mothers who received a terrible call from the Lackawanna school. She tells me they were shown video of their nonverbal and autistic children, including Wiggins’ 7-year-old son Kaydin, being abused by staff members.

Wiggins has filed a lawsuit against the school and the former staff member, Chanel Willis. Wiggins' lawyer, James Tresmond, tells me other victims, Diamond Tooles, the mother of 6-year-old De'Mario Tooles, and Shakevia Dauden, the mother of 9-year-old Gabby, plan to file another lawsuit early next week.

WATCH: ‘Justice for my son’: Victims of alleged abuse sue OLV school and teacher aide

‘Justice for my son’: Victims of alleged abuse sue former teacher and OLV school

“There is additional evidence coming in with regard to the other two families. We want to allege all of the abuse that occurred and not leave anything out,” Tresmond said.

“More so to get justice for my son,” Wiggins said. “[I hope OLV] takes accountability and understands their wrongdoings.

WATCH: 'My heart dropped': Parents allege their children were abused at Victory Learning Center in Lackawanna

Parents allege their children were abused at Victory Learning Center in Lackawanna

Chanel Willis, the now former OLV Victory Learning Center teacher aide accused of abusing those three young kids, has since been arrested for child endangerment.

WATCH: 'Justice for our kids': Former OLV teacher aide arrested for alleged physical abuse of students

'Justice for our kids': Former OLV teacher aide arrested for alleged physical abuse of students

In the lawsuit, which lists OLV Human Services, OLV Charities, Victory Learning Center and Willis as defendants, Tresmond details Kaydin being “grabbed harshly by the shoulder.” … and “hit in the shoulder area.” Both of which are things Wiggins says the school showed her but wouldn’t let her record.

“I thought that was strange, the way the families would be subjected to seeing their children abused in that fashion,” Tresmond said. “However, I think that can and will be used in the case, so we have subpoenaed that.”

Tresmond says the lawsuits are seeking financial damages for the families. He also hopes it can stop OLV from what he calls “negligent hiring.”

“We don’t want anybody who would harm a child to be hired, that’s our goal,” Tresmond said.

I have reached out to OLV Human Services but have not yet heard back. Last week, a spokesperson told me that those who were placed on leave as a result of the abuse allegations are no longer employed by OLV.

According to OLV Human Services, it provides specialized services through the Victory Learning Center on Ridge Road in Lackawanna for students who are diagnosed with autism or a cognitive disability paired with a mental health diagnosis.