OLV Human Services places 3 employees on leave after allegations of physical mistreatment of students

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — OLV Human Services has placed three employees on leave due to allegations of physical mistreatment of students at Victory Learning Center.

According to OLV Human Services, on November 5, its leadership learned of and began investigating allegations of physical mistreatment of students by an employee that occurred on October 10. On November 6, OLV Human Services contacted the City of Lackawanna Police Department and filed a police report against the employee. OLV Human Services said the employee has been placed on leave and two other employees have been placed on leave "due to their conduct in the situation."

OLV Human Services said its leadership has been in contact with parents of the students in question and is actively working with them.

In a statement to 7 News, OLV Human Services said in part:

"OLV Human Services will continue to investigate this situation and cooperate with local law enforcement. Due to the nature of services provided to students at the Victory Learning Center, the New York State Justice Center and Child Protective Services may also conduct their own investigations into the mistreatment. OLV Human Services will actively cooperate with these agencies and law enforcement throughout their investigations.



OLV Human Services acts in the best interests of the health and safety of all our students, while complying with all mandates set forth by our partnering agencies. Our organization will let this legal process play out. As such, OLV Human Services won’t be commenting further on this topic."

According to OLV Human Services, it provides specialized services through the Victory Learning Center for students who are diagnosed with autism or a cognitive disability paired with a mental health diagnosis.