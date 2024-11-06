'Just seems really strange': 7 beef cattle missing from Thorpe's Organic Family Farm in East Aurora

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thorpe's Organic Family Farm has many animals on the 80-acre property, but they never thought they'd lose seven, 1,000-lb black Angus beef cattle worth $20,000 in total.

"One disappears, that could happen, but that many it just seems really strange," said Jeremiah Thorpe.

They believe they went missing on October 30. Thorpe noticed when he went to feed them and there was some extra space.

Taylor Epps You can see the empty space here by the cattle feeder



They're supposed to have 50 in the area pictured above. It's not unusual for one to get loose, but Thorpe tells me it is unusual to lose one.

"We just can't figure out what could've happened. A neighbor will always call. Maybe they're just out there somewhere and we just haven't found them," said Thorpe.

Could they have been stolen?

Taylor Epps Cows at Thorpe's Organic Family Farm



"We hesitate to say that, but it's possible, it could've happened. It wouldn't be easy to load them up. For a stranger to come in and load them up wouldn't be easy, but it could be done. We don't know," said Thorpe.

He says if they aren't found it could really hurt their bottom line. They all have yellow tags on their ears, black and red ones are both missing.

If you see or hear anything, call Jeremiah at 716-983-4417.