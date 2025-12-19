'It's tremendous': President Trump signs executive order to ease marijuana restrictions

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to expedite the reclassification of marijuana from a Schedule One drug to Schedule Three, potentially opening doors for expanded medical research and easing business operations for dispensaries.

Currently, marijuana is classified alongside heroin, LSD and ecstasy as a Schedule One substance. The reclassification would allow for medical use and make research significantly easier for medical professionals.

"The last 5-6 years, we've been trying to do research in the use of cannabis in neurological diseases such as migraines, neuropathy, pain, sleep disturbance, and it's been very difficult. Our hands have been tied because of Schedule One drug," said Dr. Laszlo Mechtler, medical director at Dent Neurologic Institute.

Mechtler, who also directs the institute's cannabis clinic, said this change will open opportunities for professional, high-quality research across various conditions.

"Not just pain and sleep and anxiety, but think of Parkinson's disease. Think of multiple sclerosis. Think of Alzheimer's disease," Mechtler said.

Over the past five years, Dent Cannabis Clinic has certified 15,000 patients for medical cannabis use, making it one of the largest cannabis clinics in Western New York.

The executive order does not fully legalize marijuana but represents a significant step in that direction. Joe Schafer, attorney and general counsel at Vangst, said the change will enable crucial medical studies.

"What it really opens the door for is the ability for medical studies to see what this plant actually does, what those effects are going to be. The president mentioned whether it's helping with pain during cancer, all these things," Schafer said.

The reclassification would also provide financial relief for dispensary operators by reducing operational costs and tax burdens.

"It's going to be a lot less expensive for adult use and medical industry operators to actually operate their business, which hopefully gives them some breathing room, which then you can go down that rabbit hole of does that allow for more innovation in the market, does it allow for businesses that are otherwise going out of business to be more creative or stay in business for a little bit longer," Schafer said.

Ashley Brown, CEO of 716 Cannabis, highlighted the impact of current tax restrictions known as 280E, which prevents cannabis businesses from deducting normal business expenses.

"The 280E that you know again like 70% we have to pay whereas and not being able to deduct normal expenses so that in itself is a huge weight lifted off of our shoulders," Brown said.

Brown and her husband John said the potential reclassification would enable collaborations across multiple industries.

"Health and wellness, in different apparel. You name it. It's so many things that now you're able, you could potentially be able to do," Brown said.

Ashley and John moved their cannabis dispensary from Blasdell to Hamburg in February, after being burglarized in February 2024.