‘It really hurts for sure’: $389k worth of products stolen from '716 Dispensary' in Blasdell

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WKBW) — Owners of ‘716 Cannabis’ Ashley Brown and John Duncan are left comforting one another after police say someone stole over $389,000 worth of products from their store in Blasdell.

John says the burglary happened a month ago.

“We walked into the dispensary having no lights, and no power and noticed that the contents of the volt had been cleared out. It was 90 percent of our entire inventory that was burglarized,” he says. “We would consider this an extremely secure place and to find it the way we found it that morning. It hurts. It hurts for sure.”

The dispensary opened in January.

CEO Ashley Brown established herself as the first Black woman to own one in Western New York.

“We’re the first minority-owned business in Blasdell, and this is the first thing that happened so yeah none of this has been easy,” she says.

The owners tell 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that they can’t say too much about the break-in since it’s under investigation.

But they do say what happened to their business is impacting their suppliers.

“It belonged to the farmers, the processors, all those people that had their own horror stories getting to the point where they finally got to give their products,” the CEO says.

And the workers are also impacted.

“And let’s not forget about the employees right who have kids, wives, and roofs to keep over their heads,” John says.

These owners may have to start over.

“We don’t think we will be able to stay here,” John says.

That’s why there’s a GoFundMe that has been set up.

“It’s to help with everything that we just set up and now we kind of have to pivot in a completely different direction,” John says. “Instead of focusing on how to for your business and help the community we’d have to play a little defense here.”

Click here if you wish to donate.

