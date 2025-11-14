WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's a lot of talent in WNY. Imagine getting to bring dozens of performing arts students under one roof to learn together and from each other.

Erie 1 BOCES and 2nd Generation Theatre made it happen with the first-ever Theatre Jam in West Seneca.

"It's so fun," said Grace Diina, a Sophomore at Amherst Central High School. "It was so cool getting the learn Broadway choreography."

A Broadway performer and UB grad taught students Hamilton choreography. A dancer and Buffalo State grad taught Afrobeats dancing. An Alleyway theatre professional taught stage combat.

"Self-confidence, it's thinking outside the box, it's working on a deadline, it's learning something new. Honestly, if you look beyond, it's something you need in your life, in the workforce," said Kelly Copps, Artistic Director at 2nd Generation Theatre and an organizer.

One student wants to work in drama therapy and has immersed herself in dance and production to help her reach that goal.

"Kind of get out of my comfort zone a little bit," said Jada Reid, Junior at Performing Arts in Buffalo. "Because I know that there are people who can help me and expand my horizons, I think theatre really does heal people."

WATCH: 180 WNY students come together for the first-ever Theatre Jam

'It's so fun': 180 WNY students come together for the first-ever Theatre Jam

It's about getting students out of the classroom and teaching them lessons through their passion for theatre.

It's something organizers hope to continue bringing to WNY.

"Celebrating theatre is needed in our region," said Daniel Lynch, Sr. Coordinator of Arts and Education at Erie 1 BOCES. "So this gives us a unique opportunity to come together, spend some time together and learn."