'It's really scary': Providence Farm Collective fights back after losing major USDA grant

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A $750,000 federal grant that supported a Western New York farm program has been cut by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and Providence Farm Collective is fighting back.

The nonprofit organization received a notice last month that its grant for the Incubator Farm Program was being terminated. The USDA cited the program’s classification as a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiative, which the Trump administration now considers discriminatory.

'It's heartbreaking': USDA terminates crucial funding for Providence Farm Collective

The Incubator Farm Program helped new and under-resourced farmers gain access to rural farmland, equipment, training, and business support.

Kristin Heltman-Weiss, Executive Director of Providence Farm Collective, said the loss threatens not just the nonprofit, but the broader region.

“Yes, it impacts us, but it impacts our whole region,” she said. “It affects our ability to transition new farmers onto farmland, help them become farm entrepreneurs, and most importantly, feed people in our region.”

Among the farmers affected is Hamadi Ali, who moved to the U.S. in 2004 from Zamalia and now farms with his family at Providence Farm Collective.

“I come from a war-ravaged country, Zamalia, and America was my only and last hope,” Ali said.

Ali said he calls farming a passion, but not without challenges.

“Personally, when I read the email, I could not even finish it," Ali said. "I stopped midway and went to the bottom of the email.”

The USDA’s decision follows a policy change by the Trump administration to end grants awarded based on race, ethnicity, or sexual orientation.

In a statement to WKBW, Congressman Nick Langworthy’s office said:

"The suspension of these funds was the result of the Trump Administration and the Department of Agriculture's decision that federal grants would no longer be awarded based on ethnicity, race, or sexual orientation. Our office reached out to the USDA to help Providence Collective understand the process and their options and it was relayed to them they are eligible to reapply for funding under this merit-based system that will ensure taxpayer dollars prioritize results, accountability, and the highest impact for public good."

Providence Farm Collective has filed a formal appeal and is awaiting a response.