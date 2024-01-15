‘It’s pretty crazy’: City of Lackawanna blasted by lake effect snows

LACKAWANNA, NY (WKBW) — The lake effect snow machine dumped more than two feet of snow in the City of Lackawanna. The National Weather Service says 29 inches fell in Lackawanna from the two-day storm.

Residents were digging out Monday.

“It's pretty crazy. Seems like a lot more than we thought it was ‘gonna be,” remarked Jackie Rocco, Lackawanna resident.

WKBW Jackie Rocco, City of Lackawanna resident.

The City of Lackawanna was one of the last areas to lift the driving ban Monday afternoon.

The sound of snow blowers could heard be throughout the city of Lackawanna with many residents trying to clear out their driveways, but they're taking it all in stride just knowing that it's another lake effect snowstorm.

“Oh, it's been great,” laughed Rocco. “It’s been heavy. We haven't left the house in a couple of days. My husband's been keeping up on the driveway here.”

WKBW City of Lackawanna resident clearing his driveway.

Some Lackawanna residents contacted 7 News complaining they were still waiting for plows to clear their streets, so reached out to the city for them.

A spokesperson for the mayor told me each street has been plowed at least once, but with more snow and high winds some were quickly covered again and that's exactly what I witnessed.

“I think Lackawanna does a great job. Our street is always clear. We have the three schools on our street, so they do a really nice job. We've seen trucks all night long and other equipment moving snow. They've done a great job,” explained Rocco.

WKBW Streets in Lackawanna with more than two feet of snow.

The city says 30 pieces of snow removal equipment have been deployed and that private contractors are assisting with heavy equipment for snow removal.

“Well, the plow did come down and it plowed me back in after I got all the snow out — other than that, it looks pretty good from what I can see,” commented Greg Imiola, Lackawanna resident.

WKBW Greg Imiola, Lackawanna resident.



Imiola tells me he finally emerged from his house to dig out after staying inside the last two days.

“I've been here digging out all day,” noted Imiola.

“What would you say to the city?" Buckley asked. "I think they did a good enough job with what they could do,” replied Imiola. “Is that typical?” Buckley questioned. “Yeah. I never really have any trouble. Last year, when we had that really big storm, they were coming up and down here, so a lot better than where used to live in the City of Buffalo,” responded Imiola.

WKBW Greg Imiola, Lackawanna resident, shoveling snow outside his home.



And while clearing the snow for the adults is a major chore, for the Rocco kids, it's just a blast.

“Are you having fun?” Rocco asked her young daughter, “Yeah!”, shouted Rosie Rocco, 3. Her brother Michael, 6, said he just like jumping in the snow.

