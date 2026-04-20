ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo is drastically cutting services at St. John Vianney Parish in Orchard Park.

The church will soon hold only two daily Masses a month. The church was set to close under the Road to Renewal program until it was suspended by the Vatican.

The diocese says the church can no longer afford to operate normally.

A letter from Buffalo Bishop Michael Fisher says St. John Vianney Parish is struggling financially.

WKBW Letter to the parish community.

Father Bryan Zielenieski, the vicar for renewal and development in the diocese, tells me the church lacks the money to operate fully and starting May 24, just two daily masses a month will be held.

"It's not closing, that's why the letter is worded that way it is worded," Zielenieski said. "They're still considered a parish. They're still open for those two daily masses throughout the month. Any funerals, weddings, baptisms can still be celebrated there. It's not what people would consider a typical parish, but it still meets the canonical requirements of being a parish."

"Well, I am and the rest of the parish is very disheartened by that," Brooke Drzymala said.

WATCH: 'It's not closing': Buffalo Diocese cutting back Masses at St. John Vianney amid financial woes

'It's not closing': Buffalo Diocese cutting back Masses at St. John Vianney amid financial woes

St. John Vianney parishioner Brooke Drzymala tells me she believes the church has enough money to stay open, and the Vatican suspension of their closure requires them to operate as is.

"Two daily masses a month is not as is. If the diocese is truly concerned about our finances, then why not continue with the Sunday masses? Because then they will receive the collections," Drzymala said.

WKBW St. John Vianney parishioner Brooke Drzymala.

"We've got to consider the financial obligations that will go beyond the time frame of which they've got a lot of money for," Father Zielenieski said. "Who does that responsibility fall to if we can't pay a bill? And that falls to that community in some way, shape, or form."

Father Zielenieski also pointed out that there is a "misnomer" that if the Vatican ruling comes back for a suspension for a certain parish, they will remain open "forever.'

"It simply means that you still have to participate within the renewal within the diocese. They’re still part of a family of parishes. They still have to be viable. and that lack of viability down the road means we would have to address this again," Father Zielenieski said.

WKBW

Outside St. John Vianney Church.

"What do you tell parishioners that are really worried about this kind of being the first step to closing?" Buckley asked.

"We have to look at that reality of the fact that they don't have the finances to maintain their complex, their facilities, there you know, the needs of that parish community going forward, is what led us to this," Zielenieski said. "This is not something that is just kind of sprung up out of nowhere. This has been communicated with the parish community through parish council minutes, finance council minutes, and through their bulletin."

"The actions of the diocese right now is pushing people away from the Catholic faith of Buffalo," Drzymala said.

The diocese's letter also stated the parish won't have enough funds to pay into the Child Victims Act settlement in the diocese's bankruptcy case.

WKBW Inside St. John Vianney.

Parishioners noted they received a suspension for having to pay the assessment until the Vatican is done investigating whether or not that is lawful.

"We received a suspension for having to pay the assessment. We are not to be paying that until the Vatican is done investigating whether or not that's lawful, so the two don't mix. We have enough to operate as a parish. We can fund the church with our fundraisers," Dyrzmala said.

In the meantime, as parishioners wait for word from the Vatican, they are encouraged to attend mass at the family of parishes. That includes St. Gabriel's in Elma and three churches in West Seneca: Fourteen Holy Helpers, St. John XXIII, and Queen of Heaven.

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