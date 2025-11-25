'It's not benefiting the community': Many West Seneca residents oppose expansion plan for short-term rentals

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tensions ran high Monday night as West Seneca residents voiced strong opposition to Kloc's Grove's proposal to build eight cottage-style rental units on their event venue property. The town board ultimately tabled the controversial expansion plan after hearing concerns from both supporters and critics.

The project includes plans for five cottages with four to five units each, designed as one-story, cottage-style rental units primarily intended to serve wedding and event guests. The proposal also includes a new street entrance along the front of the property.

Town Supervisor Gary Dickson acknowledged the rentals would serve multiple purposes.

"They made a number of changes to accommodate the neighbors, and you know this is a long-standing business that's been at that location for decades, and we encourage all businesses to thrive and to do better," Dickson said.

"Well, I think the main purpose of these rental cottages is for people that are using Kloc's Grove for weddings and things like that. But naturally, it's a business. They want to maximize their resources," Dickson said.

Despite the project's scope, Dickson believes the cottages could benefit the broader area.

"It's not a lot of units, but it's very attractive from what I can see from the renderings, and you know if someone has guests staying over at their house, this would be a great place for them to stay. So yeah, I think it would be a benefit to the whole county and certainly to West Seneca," Dickson said.

However, many residents raised concerns about increased traffic, noise and what they described as inadequate communication about the project's impact on their neighborhood.

West Seneca resident Dan Warren questioned the zoning implications of the proposal.

"If you rezone this to the latest commercial, which is different from all the surrounding ones, that's called unlawful spot zoning. You're rezoning a single piece of property for the benefit of one person, not the community at large," Warren said.

James Raymond, organizer with Save East Seneca 716, suggested a compromise that would restrict the rentals to event guests only.

"Limiting the guests that stay at the property to only guests that attend Kloc's events. This project from the start has been made, has been made and communicated to the residents as a lodging establishment for all people," Raymond said.

Some residents shared personal concerns about how the expansion might change their quiet neighborhood character.

"Kloc's Grove, always enjoyed it. I've had baby showers there. I've gone to weddings there. This is something as a business person, I understand why they want to do it. It's definitely a moneymaker for them. It's benefiting them. It's not benefiting the community," West Seneca resident Denise Bauer said.

Doug Smithmeyer, another West Seneca resident, expressed concerns about increased traffic congestion.

"I don't want to be living like they have to live on Transit Road. My daughter lives in the apartment on Transit Road that they built, and it is not a pleasant thing. You've got your life in your hands trying to get out of the apartment complex," Smithmeyer said.

The town's planning board had previously recommended the project in a 5-2 vote after the applicant made changes based on earlier feedback. The project attorney, Sean Hopkins, also addressed the board Monday night, defending the plan and its potential impact.

The applicant now has an opportunity to adjust the proposal before it returns to the town board. Dickson said no date has been set to revisit the topic.

To watch the full West Seneca Town Board meeting, click here.

