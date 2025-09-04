'It's just terrifying': $1.4 million in safety improvements planned for dangerous intersection in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A busy West Seneca intersection where high school students risk their safety daily could see major improvements worth $1.4 million, but the timeline remains uncertain.

The intersection of Ridge Road and Seneca Street sits near West Senior High School and popular student destinations like Tim Hortons and Mighty Taco. Despite heavy foot traffic from teenagers, the three-way intersection lacks crosswalks, sidewalks and pedestrian signals.

"If they don't get a crosswalk installed here, they're gonna put a memorial. And that seems avoidable," Sean Julian said.

Julian has a junior and a senior who attend the nearby school and regularly cross the dangerous intersection to reach the plaza.

"My kids cross here and I think about it every single day," Julian said.

Students cross the busy street to get snacks, coffee or visit the gym, creating a hazardous situation that plays out daily after school.

"You can come here from 1:30 to about 5:30 and watch the kids get out of school and play Frogger back and forth," Julian said.

Taylor Epps Sean Julian at the intersection

I witnessed this firsthand, watching a teenager wait briefly before sprinting across to Tim Hortons and back again.

"I mean, what does it take. A crossing guard? Some paint on the ground? It's a preventable tragedy for sure," Julian said.

What's the plan?

Town Supervisor Gary Dickson posted an update on Facebook on Thursday showing plans to address the safety issues.

"Cutting off some of these curb cuts. As well as sidewalks up to the high school and we'll have pedestrian crossings, three different ones. Right now, roughly it's about $1.4 million," Dickson said.

Many neighbors in the comments celebrated this first step, but Julian remains skeptical about the timeline for implementation.

"There's a total dollar amount, but there's no date. Until there's paint on the ground, it's all talk," Julian said.

When asked about timing, Dickson pointed to grant funding as the key factor.

"Well, there's a grant called Transportation Alternatives Program, the next time it's open, we and the county would be applying," Dickson said. "But of course, if the state comes up with the money, it can happen a lot faster," Dickson said.

Who else is involved?

Erie County.

I reached out to the Commissioner of Public Works, Bill Geary, about this in August. He said the county looks forward to supporting the town's grant application and getting the project approved.

In Dickson's post, he mentions the county sharing the burden of the cost. Geary clarified that the town did not request county funding when submitting its plans, that the federal funding would be requested through the town, noting this remains a town project.

Assemblyman Pat Burke.

He was at the press conference we covered last year about this intersection. I reached out about this update and received this statement.

"Over a year ago, Assemblyman Burke joined concerned students to demand that this intersection be fixed and he secured $100,000 to fund a pedestrian safety study for West Seneca. The Supervisor has failed to work collaboratively with our office - or any of his partners in government - on this project. We were made aware of this second study after it was of this second study after it was posted on Facebook. While this is a county road, it is the municipality’s responsibility to maintain sidewalks and pedestrian signals," said a spokesperson for Burke.

