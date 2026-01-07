'It's horrible:' Families, employee speaks out about care concerns at Elderwood nursing home chain

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Families with loved ones at a Hamburg nursing home say they are speaking out because they believe basic care is being delayed, and now, an employee inside the facility says what families are describing matches what staff experience on the inside.

The concerns come after a recent state inspection cited care deficiencies at Elderwood at Hamburg, including delays in basic care, infection control lapses, and issues with pain management. The findings were classified as posing potential harm to residents.

“IT LEADS TO LONGER WAIT TIMES”

An employee, who reached out to 7 News and asked to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation, described what she says happens when staffing falls short.

“A typical shift when we’re short-staffed, it’s horrible,” the employee said. “It definitely leads to longer wait times. The residents should not have to wait this long for care.”

She said she came forward because she wants families to understand what’s happening behind the scenes, and why residents may be left waiting for basic needs to be met.

The employee told 7 News that residents frequently sit in their feces and urine because of short staffing.

FAMILIES SAY CARE DELAYS FEEL PERSONAL

Cynthia Russell was one of the first people to contact 7 News.

She said she reached out after watching her mother-in-law’s condition decline and feeling like no one was listening.

“They call her the flower lady,” Russell said, describing her mother-in-law.

Russell said her mother-in-law was supposed to be receiving physical therapy to regain strength and mobility, but says that hasn’t been happening as planned.

“She’s supposed to be in there to strengthen her legs so we can get her walking and get her back out,” Russell said. “They’re not doing physical therapy like they’re supposed to be doing. She’s not getting changed on the overnight shift, so she’s getting stressed out, and she's getting sick constantly."

Russell said she decided to speak publicly not just for her own family member, but for others she believes cannot advocate for themselves.

“We’re not just fighting for her,” she said. “We’re fighting for all of the patients in there because a lot of them can’t speak up.”

Michael Kozan, whose mother lives at the facility, shared similar concerns. He told 7 News that delays often come down to staffing.

“The aide assigned to her has to go find someone and it takes an awful long time,” Kozan said. “It could take hours to get her out of bed or put her in. If she needs to be changed, they need two aides, and there’s always one trying to find the other one.”

WHAT INSPECTORS FOUND

State health inspectors, enforcing federal Medicare standards, recently cited the Elderwood at Hamburg facility for several deficiencies. According to inspection records, surveyors documented:



Delays in basic hygiene and toileting care

Infection control lapses, including improper catheter care

Delays in addressing resident pain

According to documents, the inspection did not result in fines, but the findings were classified as potential harm.

Federal data also shows staffing levels at the facility fall below state and national averages.

LAWSUITS AND COMPANY HISTORY

In addition to inspection findings, records obtained by 7 News show the company that operates the facility has faced multiple wrongful death lawsuits over the years.

Court filings show many of those cases were settled before ever going to trial. According to documents, the company did not admit liability in those cases.

“RESIDENTS ARE THE ONES WHO WAIT”

The employee who spoke with 7 News said staff want to provide better care but are often forced to prioritize when there aren’t enough people on the floor.

She said the result is that residents are the ones left waiting.

COMPANY RESPONSE

7 News has reached out to the company multiple times for comment.

The Elderwood at Hamburg facility administrator responded to the claims, though did not answer specific questions, and sent the following statement:

"Elderwood at Hamburg, like all skilled nursing facilities, is subject to routine and standard surveys and inspections by regulatory agencies. While we are unable to comment on any matters that relate to our residents, as those are confidential and privileged, please know that we take every regulatory matter seriously and address any and all deficiencies promptly and thoroughly. Our residents’ safety, health, and overall well-being remain our highest priority."

State inspection reports and staffing data are publicly available for families researching nursing home care.