Families raise concerns about care delays at Hamburg assisted living facility

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Local families are speaking out about what they describe as inadequate care and long wait times for their loved ones at Elderwood in Hamburg, with state inspection records revealing multiple deficiencies in basic care services.

According to records, state inspectors enforcing federal standards found issues with delays in basic care, infection control lapses, problems with pain management programs, and families say they believe their complaints aren't being addressed.

For families with loved ones inside Elderwood at Hamburg, they say that these inspection findings represent daily struggles they witness firsthand.

Michael Kozan, whose mother, Mary Jane, lives at the facility, describes the challenges his family faces.

"It could take hours to get her out of bed or put her in, or if she needs to be changed, they need two aides, and there's always one trying to find the other one," Kozan said.

Kozan says what worries him most isn't just the wait times, but the impact those delays have on someone who can't help herself.

"It hurts, it hurts a lot," Kozan said.

Despite repeated requests for more staff, Kozan says the facility's response remains the same.

"We tell them every time you need more staff. And they respond and say we're working on it, but nothing is done," Kozan said.

Documents obtained by 7 News show that state inspectors cited problems with delays in hygiene and basic care at the facility.

Despite these challenges, Kozan says his mother still finds moments of joy.

"She loves everyone in there, so she smiles and waves at everyone," Kozan said.

Other families shared similar experiences. Cynthia Russell, whose mother-in-law is also a resident, describes her loved one as someone "everyone knows as the flower lady."

Russell says the facility isn't providing the rehabilitation services her mother-in-law needs.

"She's supposed to be in there to strengthen her legs, so we can get her walking, and get her back out," Russell said. "They're not doing physical therapy like she's supposed to be doing, she's not getting changed on the overnight shift, so she's getting stressed out, she's getting sick constantly."

Russell says she advocates not just for her own family member, but for all residents who may not have a voice.

"We're not just fighting for her, we're fighting for all of the patients in there because a lot of them can't speak up," Russell said.

Sam Brooks, director of Public Policy at National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care, says the problems often trace back to a common source.

"Generally, whenever we see concerns about care and hearing from residents and family members that their loved ones and residents aren't being treated well, it comes back to staffing," Brooks said.

Data shows the staffing levels at this location fall below state and national averages, even though the facility holds an above-average rating.

The company operates multiple facilities in Western New York.

While the Hamburg location hasn't faced major enforcement actions recently, others have, including the Amherst location, where documents show staff failed to check on a patient who later died.

Elderwood at Hamburg Administrator Isaac Williams responded to these allegations and sent the following statement:

"Elderwood at Hamburg, like all skilled nursing facilities, is subject to routine and standard surveys and inspections by regulatory agencies. While we are unable to comment on any matters that relate to our residents, as those are confidential and privileged, please know that we take every regulatory matter seriously and address any and all deficiencies promptly and thoroughly. Our residents’ safety, health, and overall well-being remain our highest priority." - Isaac Williams, Administrator at Elderwood at Hamburg

