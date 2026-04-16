ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fire officials across New York State are sounding the alarm about a drop in volunteer firefighters, warning that a 40% decrease has forced firehouses to shut down.

Fire chiefs and commissioners gathered in Orchard Park on Thursday and are calling on the state legislature to pass an Assembly bill that would allow fire districts to pay a stipend of no more than $12,000 a year to volunteer firefighters. Current laws prevent departments from reimbursing volunteers for their time and training.

WKBW Paul Melfi, New York State Association of Fire Chiefs, leads news conference.

"The volunteer fire service is the backbone of emergency response in New York State," Paul Melfi, New York State Association of Fire Chiefs, said. "We can no longer guarantee that a fire truck or ambulance will arrive as quickly as the public expects or deserves when someone in our community dials 911."

Fire leaders say the assembly bill could be key in providing incentives for volunteers to improve recruitment and retention.

"Volunteer agencies, through no fault of their own, are closing their doors because they can no longer sustain operations," Melfi remarked.

WATCH: 'It's heartbreaking': Fire leaders push for volunteer firefighter stipends amid shortage

'It's heartbreaking': Fire leaders push for volunteer firefighter stipends amid shortage

William Streicher, Fire & EMS Coordinator of the Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services, joined Thursday's news conference.

"We have to go two, three, sometimes four departments deep to handle one easy call, like a gas leak or something like that," Streicher said.

WKBW Firefighters gathered for a news conference in Orchard Park.

Chris Couell, Erie County's Deputy Commissioner of Fire Safety, said that in the 80's, when he applied to be a volunteer, he was put on a waiting list. He noted a drop in the number of volunteers, but a higher number of calls.

"Out of our village station here in Orchard Park, we now do 2,500 calls a year. So, now you're answering five times more of the calls with 60% less of the people," Couell explained.

WKBW Volunteer firefighter Brianne Meyer is the president of the Hillcrest Fire Company in Orchard Park.

At 30 years old, volunteer firefighter Brianne Meyer is the president of the Hillcrest Fire Company in Orchard Park and a third-generation volunteer.

"It's heartbreaking that the fire service, the volunteer service is dwindling," Meyer responded. "We have to do something different to get people to join. Work ethic is not like it used to be, which is a huge thing."

WKBW Volunteer firefighter Brianne Meyer quickly jumped into action.

Just as I was talking to Meyer, I followed her as she jumped into action to respond to a rollover crash in Orchard Park on Milestrip Road.

"I absolutely love it. There's no other feeling than serving your community," Meyer said.

Fire leaders warn that without immediate action, more firehouses could be shuttered, and more departments will struggle to make calls, putting more lives at risk.

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