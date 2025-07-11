'It's an exciting time': Angola Theatre celebrates its first screening in 5 years

VILLAGE OF ANGOLA, N.Y. (WKBW) — An iconic staple is back in the Village of Angola. And it's the first chapter of a big comeback story.

"We're hoping to restore Angola," said Myra Pinker, Co-owner of the Angola Theatre.

The theater shut its doors in March of 2020 because of COVID. But in July of 2025, it had its first screening back.

"It's exciting," said Gary Cerne, Co-owner. "There were days when we looked at each other and thought, 'What are we doing?' But it all came together."

It all started with an ask from the mayor.

Taylor Epps Mayor Tom Whelan says the theatre is the centerpiece

"Theatre brings back communities," Thomas Whelan, Mayor of Angola. "I sent letters out everywhere. One day, going to a party at Gary and Myra's and I asked them to buy the theatre."

So they took the risk and did the work.

"Three years of blood, sweat and tears," said Pinker. "We started with the basement, the air conditioning units. A lot of renovating, a lot of hands-on work. for Gary and I, and Mayor."

They rebuilt the arch in front of the screen, got a new maruis and a state of the art projector.

With this project complete, the next chapter begins.

"We're headed in a positive direction. Every building has been sold, and many businesses are coming in, so we're getting to work," said Pinker.

Taylor Epps Newly renovated Angola Theatre from the inside

Two new restaurants are moving in soon and grant money is on the way to help restore Angola.

"Everyone's putting forth an effort to bring this back to the Southtowns, so it's an exciting time," said Pinker.

Mayor Whelan will also be helping children who are less fortunate and who are doing good in the community see movies for free.

He's collecting donations at the Angola Village Hall along with his office staffers Hannah, Nicole and Karen who have been instrumental in helping with these projects.