'It was teamwork': Hamburg police officer recounts moments leading up to house explosion rescue

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — For Town of Hamburg Police Officer Garrett Hileman, he and his team's swift actions from Monday night's house explosion were just another day on the job, but to the average civilian, this has meant the world.

"This whole incident was a true team. It was teamwork from start to finish," Town of Hamburg Police Officer Garret Hileman told me.

Monday night, he just happened to be down the road when the home of John and Joene Pease exploded.

"It was there was a lot going on. It was chaotic it was hectic. There was screaming there was debris everywhere," Hileman recalled.

Once he got to the scene, he immediately called dispatch for help.

"I had eventually walked up to the foundation of the house and heard Mr. Pease yelling for help," Hileman said. "I called for more help from firefighters as I was alone at the time and you know I had a handful of guys that came over and then you know we all worked together to try and rescue Mr. Pease from the basement."

Trapped under the debris, Hileman was able to locate Pease and cleared the way for him to be hoisted up by another officer and firefighter. A neighbor sent a video to 7 News, capturing the moments John was being pulled out from debris.

"We all worked together, you know, to try and get him out, during that time I had run to grab a fire, a water extinguisher to, you know, kind of provide some suppression of the flames that were growing behind Mr. Pease," he explained. A house explosion isn't something that happens on a normal day-to-day basis, it's tough to prepare for but, you know, we try and be prepared for anything and provide assistance when we can."

John Pease was rescued, and remains in critical condition at ECMC. Sadly, his high school sweetheart and wife of 57 years, Joene, died.

Their daughters shared their gratitude to the community and the first responders from Monday's devastation.

To help the family during this unfathomable time, a GoFundMe is available for anyone able to donate.