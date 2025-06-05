'It means something': Springville seniors participate in Griffin's Day of Giving

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Wednesday, seniors from Springville-Griffith Institute High School stepped out of the classroom and into the community for the annual Griffins Day of Giving, a day dedicated to service and making a positive impact.

"I love giving back to my community because they've done so much for us," senior Asa Cerasani said.

From landscaping and painting, students were working on a wide range of service projects. Among the major projects this year is landscaping at the Springville Center for the Arts.

"The difference that it's made here is the community is a little brighter, a little more beautiful every time the seniors come out and do these projects," Executive Director Seth Wochensky said. "It's a way to make the community a little better."

Senior Ella Uhteg said giving back is appreciated in a community like Springville.

"Just get out there and help your community out more," Uhteg said. "You might not think that they need the help, but a lot of places actually love it and appreciate the hard work that you're willing to do."

Wochensky said Griffin's Day of Giving leaves behind more than fresh mulch and painted murals. It leaves a mark of pride, gratitude and community that continues to define Springville.

"Volunteering is such a great experience," he said. "It's work, but it means something."