Our 716: Springville's Main Street shines through art and community

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Main Street in Springville didn't always look like it does today, and that's all thanks to the community.

Instead of waiting for something to happen, they made it happen. They came together to rebuild places like the Arts Café, filled with books, coffee, food and more.

"We're all here for each other, we're all making decisions together," owner Allison Duwe said. "We all share this vision of a vibrant Main Street. Everybody that walks through the door, we want them to feel like they're a part of that."

Springville-Griffith Institute High School seniors shared that vision on Wednesday as they stepped out of the classroom and into the community for the annual Griffin's Day of Giving. You can read more about it here or watch below. 'It means something': Springville seniors participate in Griffin's Day of Giving

And it's a big weekend with the Springville Art Crawl happening Saturday. The art show runs from 3 to 8 p.m., followed by a parade at 4 p.m.

"We also have our event that's going to be at the Arts Center," Performing Arts Director Anna Fitzpatrick said. "That has three different performers who are going to be there. We try to put music everywhere we can, where it's not normally."

You can learn more about the Springville Art Crawl here.