‘It means so much’: Ringling Bros. crew members’ lost luggage found by West Seneca restaurant owners

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — After their Buffalo shows, several Ringling Bros. crew members lost their luggage, because several bags fell off the tour’s coach bus. Two weeks later, Robert Moore got the news his suitcase was found.

A late-night trip for coffee changed Evan Czamara and his business partner Brian’s evening plans.

“We were going to Tim Horton’s out in Lackawanna, and as we were coming down, we noticed some bags that were in the road,” Evan said.

They are opening their new restaurant Legacy Sports Bar & Papa’s Pizza Oven in West Seneca.

WKBW Evan Czamara facetimed Robert Moore Wednesday to share the good news that his luggage has been found.

While taking a break from the construction, they pulled over on Ridge Road, near the Thruway off ramp, to pick up those bags in hopes of tracking down the owners.

“It just so happens that the Ringling logo is on one of the bags, and we were able to connect the dots. The one tag did say Robert on it, but that’s all it had,” Evan said. “Luckily you guys had a story out about it, I was able to look it up. We were able to make a connection and hopefully reunite the owner with his bags.”

WKBW The bags have been sitting inside of the, under construction, Legacy Sports Bar & Papa’s Pizza Oven, until Evan was able to track down the owner.

"It was panic," Robert said two weeks ago. "About an hour into our trip out of Buffalo, we hit a bump. Our driver didn't think much of it. It was dark. He didn't notice that the doors opened at the rear of the coach and was spraying the highway with our luggage for about 20 minutes."

Two weeks ago, Robert, a vendor on the tour, offered a $1,000 reward and told 7 News he and his co-workers needed help finding their luggage.

His own lost bag held dozens of his sketches that hold personal significance and help him during the long weeks of touring.

After returning to WNY from vacation, Evan figured out who the bags belonged to and Facetimed Robert, who was at a Boston Red Sox game, to share the good news.

WKBW Robert Moore has been at the next stop of the Circus' tour, Boston, MA.

“It means so much that the community has made a such a point to help me in this way. It’s a huge deal, a huge huge deal,” Robert said over that Facetime call.

As for that reward Robert was offering?

Evan declined the offer, and he would rather Robert save his money to help reconnect the luggage to himself.

“I can’t be more proud of you and thankful,” Robert said.

After the baseball game, Robert and Evan are planning a way to get the luggage back to their rightful owners.