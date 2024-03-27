Ringling Bros. crew member offering $1,000 for lost luggage in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Robert Moore loves working with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey at The Greatest Show On Earth.

"I do have enough time to pick up a second job and that's how I met the circus," Moore said. "I get to see America smile and take in not just a great show but the greatest show on earth."

The 38-year-old works as a vendor, selling snacks and sharing stories.

"It's a ton of fun," he said. "I tell a story about the history of dragons and Barnum & Bailey."

The Greatest Show on Earth stopped by the KeyBank Center in Buffalo this past weekend. It wrapped up Sunday evening, and that's when things really turned into a circus.

"It was panic," Moore said. "About an hour into our trip out of Buffalo, we hit a bump. Our driver didn't think much of it. It was dark. He didn't notice that the doors opened at the rear of the coach and was spraying the highway with our luggage for about 20 minutes."

Fortunately, the crew attached tags to their luggage.

"We got a call from the county sheriff and they let us know 'Hey, we got some stuff here,'" Moore said. "We retraced our steps for another three hours."

After retracing their steps, the crew found 11 of their bags. But still missing is Moore's luggage, containing a sketchbook that holds special meaning to him.

"In being a part of the circus, I've taken up writing and drafting sketches," said Moore. "Some very personal things I've recounted. My father had a stroke about 120 days ago, that experience and some of my best experiences I executed in that book. It's a bit serendipitous. The best things I've ever done sort of like in the wind, but it's created an opportunity for me to give back."

Moore took to YouTube to share his feelings and call on the City of Good Neighbors to help him find his sketchbook.

"Whoever finds it, I'm going to give them $1,000. I want to make this negative a positive," he said.

In addition to his time and effort, Moore says he values his Buffalo experience.

"Buffalo showed a really beautiful face. It was really gracious and really warm," he said. "I feel like it was really special. Thank you to Buffalo."