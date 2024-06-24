'It is incredible': YMCA Buffalo Niagara kicks off summer day camp at Camp Eggert

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — School is out, summer is here, and a new season of YMCA summer camp is underway.

On Monday 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo paid a visit to YMCA Camp Eggert in Orchard Park where hundreds of kids were on hand for the first day of activities.

Campers at YMCA Camp Eggert explain the rules of Gaga Ball to 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo.

"It is traditional summer," said Brenna Lupo, YMCA Vice President of Education and Childcare Services. "Camp Eggert has been going on for longer than I remember."

Breena Lupo is Vice President of Education and Childcare Services for YMCA Buffalo Niagara.

Lupo says she expects around 220 kids to attend each week with campers offered a chance to explore new talents, activities, and ideas outside of their normal lives.

"It is incredible," said Lupo. "The kids rock climb, they get swimming lessons, they zip line and they make new friends."

There is also an educational component to many of the activities at camp.

"We focus on character development through the day. We weave it into all of their activities. We have literacy components, STEM components, nature, really anything they are doing in school we are touching on here, but we are not telling them they are," said Lupo.

7 News caught up with two 12-year-old campers Emma Manning and Emma Craig both from Hamburg who became friends after meeting at YMCA Camp Eggert a few years ago.

The Emmas, 12-year-old Emma Manning, and 12-year-old Emma Craig met at YMCA Camp Eggert a few years ago and have been friends ever since.

"They call us Emma One and Emma Two," said Emma Manning. "We were in the same group one day, I have a big friend group and we saw her and she was alone and we decided to be friends with her."

"I was really nervous to come to camp at first, because I went to a different one, and I had a lot of friends there," said Emma Craig. "I made friends really fast and now it's really a lot of fun with them."

The Emmas say they both enjoy many things about YMCA Camp Eggert.

"I love how you get to enjoy the fresh air and enjoy all the sunlight," said Manning.

"I just enjoy being outside," said Craig. "You have all your friends, and it's just super fun to come in the Summer."

Young swimmers get ready to hit the pool at YMCA Camp Eggert in Orchard Park

Perhaps the best part is that campers get a break from their screens. Camp Eggert does not allow phones or tablets during summer camp but the campers didn't seem to mind.

"I think it's a good idea because if you are home and you come to camp don't you want to enjoy the fresh air, experience, and learn new things instead of being on your phone all day?" said Manning.

"At first I was a little confused why, but now I'm happy that they chose that because if we were on our phones it just wouldn't be as fun as it is without them," added Craig.

Camp Eggert is one of 12 separate day camps operated by YMCA Buffalo Niagara. There are still open spots for campers for this summer with prices starting at $249 a week. Financial assistance is available.

If you would like to learn more information on the summer day camps you can click here.

"We hope they leave tired. We hope they leave excited to come back the next day, and we really hope they leave as good humans ready to take on the world," said Lupo.