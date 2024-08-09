'It feels like Christmas': Hamburg couple gifts special education teacher supplies for students

HAMBURG, NY — On Wednesday, Union Pleasant Elementary School teacher Madison Reardon received supplies for her students through RoRo's Gift hosted by Rosaic.



RoRo's Gift is bringing joy to students and teachers

Jahanna and Kyle Kurtz, founders of Rosaics, delivered the first gift to a special education teacher

The gift includes sensory items that enhance the learning experience

Teachers are grateful for the funds to provide these resources

RoRo's Gift is making a difference in classrooms

Founders JaHanna and Kyle Kurtz started their apparel brand Rosaic to spread awareness about Down syndrome and other special abilities after their son Roman, who was diagnosed post-birth with T-21 Down syndrome.

Reardon was able to receive the boxes of sensory items because she was nominated by her peers.

"The administration will nominate the teachers and then we decide who receives the gift with a randomizer," said JaHanna.

JaHanna says that because of how the sensory items can be hard to get, Reardon was the perfect choice.

"Some items, teachers can't get. So a lot of the sensory stuff, the noise-canceling headphones, the texture stuff. I think teachers being able to have the ability to do that with these funds really enhances their classroom experience," said JaHanna.

WKBW

Reardon will be counting down the days to the start of school to see her student's faces light up.

"I'm so thankful for RoRo's Gift. It's like Christmas. I cannot wait to see the joy on my students faces," said Reardon.

You can nominate teachers to receive RoRo's Gift all year long here.

You can help support Rosaic here.

