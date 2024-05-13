'He just wears his crown': Hamburg couple shares son's story and gives back through clothing brand

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Seven-year-old Roman Kurtz was diagnosed post-birth with T-21 down syndrome. He's also nonverbal. Despite the special abilities, Roman's mom JaHanna says his personality will shine through to anyone.

"He’s a vibrant little boy. Playful. He loves his sister. Music is his favorite. We are stuck on Pentatonix hallelujah right now," Kurtz said.

To share his story and to raise awareness for down syndrome, JaHanna and her husband Kyle started a clothing brand called Rosaic. The name is a combination of the word 'mosaic' and Roman. The logo for the clothing is a crown. The idea came two years ago and they began releasing clothing in January.

"Roman is our king. Our prince in this house and he really exemplifies strength and courage and determination and he’s just unwavered. He just wears his crown and we thought this would be a good symbol for Rosaic," Kurtz said. "We chose the word mosaic to do a play on because of the small intricate pieces of just everybody in the world. So you know, everybody together, being inclusive and Roman reminds us of that everyday".

On top of the mission of raising awareness for children with down syndrome and other special abilities, JaHanna and Kyle decided to use the clothing brand as an opportunity to give back to special education teachers and therapists. It's called RoRo's Gift. Every October, March and May, a portion of the sales from the week of those month's will go the fund. In June, $1,000 will be gifted to a special education teacher or therapist.

"We are halfway there that way we can now support two educators," Kurtz said. "We just thought this would be the best way to pay it forward to the people that have played a vital role in him growing".

With the combination of the brand sharing Roman's story and the opportunity to give back, it's all to promote a more welcoming world.

"Our hope is by creating Rosaic, finding our passion and providing a look into our story that the surrounding communities will see just how great the special abilities community is, and continue to provide an inclusive environment, because after all that is what we want." Kurtz said.

JaHanna says seeing Roman become the individual he has become despite his special abilities, he's taught them the most important lesson of self-love and love towards others.

"Patience, empathy and unconditional love and just be who you are," Kurtz said. "Roman doesn’t care. He just does what he does and he’s himself. I think it’s just a reminder for everybody and just us of just be who you are is the most important thing".

If you'd like to learn more about the clothing brand, the mission and how to nominate a teacher, you can find all of the information here.