Inmate killed in 'altercation' at Collins Correctional Facility

COLLINS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Collins Correctional Facility inmate was killed on Tuesday night following an incident with another inmate. This is the second inmate killed inside a Western New York prison in less than a week.

According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, an altercation between two inmates happened on July 21. One of the two inmates died. No names have been released.

The New York State Police and New York State Attorney General's Office are assisting with the case.

On Friday, an Attica Correctional Facility inmate was killed, and another was hospitalized, after a group of inmates attacked another group of inmates.

WATCH: Inmate killed, another hospitalized in fight at Attica Correctional Facility

Inmate killed, another hospitalized in fight at Attica Correctional Facility

I reached out to New York State Police for comment, but have not heard back yet.