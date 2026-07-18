Inmate killed, another hospitalized in fight at Attica Correctional Facility

ATTICA, N.Y. (WKBW) — An inmate was killed, and another was hospitalized, on Friday after a group of inmates attacked another group of inmates at the Attica Correctional Facility.

According to New York State Police, the altercation occurred at around 6:50 p.m., resulting in the death of an inmate at the maximum-security prison. Another inmate was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Erie County Medical Center.

Police say seven inmates were involved in the fight and have been identified.

No names were released by police or the Department of Corrections.

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Office of Special Investigations is assisting with the case. The New York State Attorney General's Office was notified and responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said more details will be released when available.

"Preliminary information indicates that an altercation between two incarcerated individuals occurred in a recreation yard at Attica Correctional Facility this evening, resulting in injuries to the individuals. The New York State Police (NYSP) is responding, and the investigation is ongoing." DOCCS

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