'Incredible sadness': Hamburg Presbyterian cancels annual pumpkin patch fundraiser this year

VILLAGE OF HAMBURG, (WKBW) — The front lawn at Hamburg Presbyterian Church on Main Street is bare for the first time in nearly 20 years.

A patch of pumpkins on the lawn is a sure sign of fall in Hamburg, but the annual pumpkin patch won't be happening this year due to a lack of volunteers.

"It's an incredible sadness," said Reverend Rachel Brown. "There are so many things going on in the world, and having pumpkins here just created a joy driving up and down Main Street."

Rev. Brown says they needed a point person who could put in 60-100 hours into preparing the patch and running it, but they don't have that person this year.

The impact goes beyond lawn in front of the church; the patch was a huge fundraiser for four local food pantries.

"I would say in the 20 years, over $150,000 for the four local food pantries," said Rev. Brown. "It's an incredible sadness in my heart knowing that it's going to affect those charities."

Rev. Rachel Brown A picture of the patch from a past year

And there is a ripple effect. If these food pantries don't have what they need, they go to FeedMore WNY.

"The network we are a part of in terms of providing nutritional assistance across WNY is a very fragile ecosystem," said Collin Bishop with FeedMore. "When there's a disruption to a pantry here, it could be felt in other places."

How you can help

Even with no patch, you can make a huge difference.

Rev. Brown is asking folks to donate directly to the four food pantries they have supported over the years:



Eden/North Collins Food Pantry (2059 Franklin St, North Collins, NY 14111)

Saints Peter and Paul Outreach and Food Pantry in Hamburg (36 Pine St, Hamburg, NY 14075)

Operation Good Neighbor in North Evans (2063 S Creek Rd, North Evans, NY 14112)

Union Church of Christ in Blasdell (67 Lake Ave, Blasdell, NY 14219)

They also have a Blessing Box at the church, where you can drop off donations of non-perishable foods 24/7.

Saints Peter and Paul's pantry is looking for: pasta, pasta sauce, canned soup, canned fruit, peanut butter, cereal and macaroni and cheese.

You can also donate to Feedmore WNY.

What about next year?

There's hope.

Taylor Epps Reverend Rachel Brown and the church dog Indiana Jones Jr.

The issue is an aging church population and a younger generation that's stretched thin.

"There's a possibility if we get the word out, we could find someone to do it next year and restore the patch and the beauty of it for the community," said Rev. Brown.

Rev. Brown says many people have already reached out, offering to help bring the patch back for 2026.