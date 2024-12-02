'I’m hoping this is the year': Buffalo Bills fans buying up AFC East Champion items

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills clinched their record fifth consecutive AFC East title after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 35-10 on Sunday Night Football.

Now Bills fans are lining up for new AFC East Champion apparel.

Monday afternoon fans were shouting “Let's go Buffalo! Let's go Bills!” outside of The Bills Store at Highmark Stadium.

WKBW The Bills Store at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

“I was probably the fifth in line, and I can't wait to wear it to work today. It's a great asset to my wardrobe. Five in a row. I’ve collected all of them, and it's a great way to start victory Monday,” said Kimberly Kaliszewski.

WKBW Lenny Forth, Bills fan.

"What were you buying in there today?” I asked.

“My son, he put in his order this morning. He goes to school in Shreveport, Louisiana and he wanted one of these,” Lenny Forth said.

WKBW Sign outside Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

"My husband's birthday's tomorrow so I had to come get him the AFC East hat,” Tina Knop said.

WKBW Tina Knop, Bills fan.

While many people are buying new Bills items, others are searching for a vintage look.

"Our specialty is 1990's era, you know our Super Bowl era,” explained Vincent Spano who owns My Cuzin Vintage on Elmwood Avenue.

WKBW My Cuzin Vintage on Elmwood Avenue and Buffalo Closet.

The store is in Allentown and features plenty of vintage Bills gear.

WKBW Joshua Kent, Bills fan.

“Honestly, I like the era that I was a part of growing up – that would be 1990. Jim Kelly, Thurman, met Thurman. That's pretty much what I zone in on when I shop for the Bills stuff,” Joshua Kent said.

"They'll see something that reminds them of, you know, when Kelly was here and it's something that's been worn and passed down and it has a history and story behind it,” Spano explained.

WKBW Vincent Spano owns My Cuzin Vintage on Elmwood Avenue.

The vintage shop includes items from those four Super Bowl years, which Spano said gives us all hope.

"We've shown we can do it. We've been there before and now with Josh, I'm more confident than ever,” Spano said.

WKBW Liza Belle, Bills fan.

“But this time they have to win for me. Come on Josh, you've got to win for me! Please,” begged Liza Belle.

“I’m hoping this is the year. This has got to be the year,” Knop noted.

WKBW Past Super Bowl items.

Fans said this could be the year the Bills head back to the Super Bowl.

WKBW Kimberly Kaliszewski, Bills fan, stands next to the Ralph Wilson statue.

“Ralph, this is our year. This is our year. We're bringing it, we're bringing it Ralphie,” Kaliszewski stated as she hugged the statue of Wilson outside Highmark Stadium.