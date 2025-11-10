'I'm gonna do my part': Restaurant owner in Angola plans to feed 5 families per day

ANGOLA, N.Y. (WKBW) — With the cold weather now here and the government shutdown making it hard for many to make ends meet, a warm meal can go a long way.

One business owner in Angola is hoping to make a difference in his community by giving away 5 free meals per day to families who need it.

"As long as people call and place orders, I'm doing okay," said Edmundo Estrada, Owner of the Tilted Taco. "So if people are supporting me, I have to support somebody. I don't have to be rich to give back. I have to be rich in heart."

He's had his restaurant on Lakeshore Road for two years, cooking up authentic Mexican food. He says the community has embraced him.

After reading about the government shutdown and its impact on families, he cooked up a plan to give back.

"I said 'well, somebody's gotta do something,'" said Estrada. "I'm gonna try to do my part, a little bit, and make a difference. I'm gonna do 5 meals a day, as long as I can do it. "

And if a 6th family calls, he won't turn them away.

All you have to do is call them at (716) 780-7080 or reach out on Facebook, and he'll provide the meal, no questions asked.

"A lady with a family of 5, when I give her the food, she starts crying, she was grateful," recalled Estrada. "That makes me feel better than if you gave me $1000 in this moment. "

He says he'll keep this going for as long as people need the help and as long as they can provide it.