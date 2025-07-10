HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The birdhouse business is booming in Hamburg. And the woodworker behind the masterpieces is about to enter the 8th grade.

"I've always been a builder," said Timmy Jackson, a woodworker. "I made a desk out of cardboard in COVID because I couldn't buy one, and my dad just started letting me use his tools, and then I started making birdhouses and selling them."

He does it all on his own, and it started last summer.

"I couldn't get my own job, so I just made my own job. I hired myself," said Jackson.

WATCH: 'I made my own job': Meet the 12-year-old woodworker selling birdhouses in Hamburg

'I made my own job': Meet the 12-year-old woodworker selling birdhouses in Hamburg

He sold the birdhouses to family and friends and delivered them on his bike.

Taylor Epps Jackson out on his bike making deliveries

Someone noticed the signs on his bike and posted about him in a Hamburg Facebook group.

"I saw it, I'm like, 'Oh that's my kid,' and I'm so proud of him, I told people to send messages on Facebook and we've been filling orders and getting them out to them," said Jennifer Jackson, Timmy's mother.

He's gotten more than 30 orders in the past week.

"It's neat to see him do that. He's learning a lot about shop safety, time management and money management," said Nate Jackson, Timmy's father.

And what will he do with the money?

"Reinvest it into the company and keep a little for myself," said Jackson.

He wants to be a woodworker when he grows up, so he's ahead of the game. Customers rave about the quality of his work and his character.

"It's nice to hear that people in the community are seeing what a nice kid he is," said Jennifer.

He's only selling the Hamburg area right now. If you're interested in buying a birdhouse, you can message his mom on Facebook at Jennifer Rooth Jackson.