ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is expanding, announcing the creation of a new Southtowns campus to be built in Orchard Park.

The new outpatient location — a second Roswell Park cancer outpatient site — will be built on North Buffalo Road in Orchard Park thanks to the generosity of West Herr Automotive Group CEO Scott Bieler, one of Roswell's biggest donors.

WATCH: 'I love Roswell': Roswell Park unveils plans for new Southtowns campus in Orchard Park

'I love Roswell': Roswell Park unveils plans for new Southtowns campus in Orchard Park

"I love Roswell, and I'm not saying – just to say it, I mean it. I love the fact that the institution is here in Western New York," said Bieler.

Bieler and the Roswell community gathered for a news conference at Bieler’s West Herr dealership on Southwestern Boulevard in Orchard Park Tuesday morning.

WKBW West Herr Automotive Group CEO Scott Bieler.

Bieler said the new Roswell location will reach patients across a wide region.

"So many people will benefit from this Orchard Park location, to serve the South Towns and well beyond the Southtowns, all the way to the Pennsylvania border, and beyond," Bieler said.

WKBW Roswell Park President & CEO Candace Johnson.

For Roswell Park President and CEO Candace Johnson, the expansion is about bringing care closer to the people who need it.

"That we can deliver this care where the patients live," Johnson said. "This location will serve the Southern Tier of our outreach and give more access to patients."

WKBW Kate Fink, breast cancer survivor.

Cancer survivors were part of the announcement, sharing why the expansion matters to them.

"Because of Roswell, I stand here today, cancer-free," stated Kate Fink, breast cancer survivor.

Fink said bringing a cancer facility to Orchard Park will make an incredible difference for so many people.

"Living in Warsaw, I spent countless hours traveling downtown for appointments and treatments. While I never hesitated to make that drive for the care I needed, I know firsthand how exhausting that journey can be," Fink said.

WKBW Kate Fink, breast cancer survivor.

The new location is set to open in mid-2028.

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