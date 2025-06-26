Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'I just want to make a difference': Meet the young female leadership in West Seneca Town Hall

Taylor Epps
TOWN OF WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Inside West Seneca Town Hall, you'll find leaders hard at work, making decisions. Two of those workers truly exemplify the town motto: "Proud past, unlimited future".

"I love our Town, I love the people. It's special, it's a special place to live," said Chelsea MacDonald, 30, Town Justice. "I just want to make a difference. I want to bring us all together and be able to do that."

Each time she puts on the robe, it's a dream come true.

"I can't believe this is my life, I'm so lucky and just so proud to be where I am. I've always known that I wanted to help people and be a voice in our community," said MacDonald, a Niagara University graduate.

Two doors down, you'll find Amelia Greenan, 28, Deputy Town Supervisor.

"Honestly, I love my job, I feel grateful to say I love going to work every day," said Greenan. "Working for the Town of West Seneca. You always want to make a place better than you found it."

Leading as young women in Western New York, making West Seneca proud.

"That's amazing, honestly," said Greenan. "There are certainly challenges to being a young woman in a leadership position like this, but I also think it's a strength."

It's the same for MacDonald.

"People equate age to experience or inexperience or whatever. At the end of the day, I believe in consistency and respect. It also goes to show that other people can do this too."

