‘I have never known another building’: Parishioners wave a tearful goodbye to a 161-year old Elma church

ELMA, N.Y. — The St. Paul’s Lutheran Church family held back tears as they took their final steps through the doors of their 161-year-old church that was destroyed by a fire in May.

Sunday evening, the church held a 30-minute decommissioning and prayer service for the building that allowed their parishioners to see their beloved church one final time before demolition begins Monday.

WKBW The St. Paul’s Lutheran Church community gathered outside of the building for Sunday evening's service.

WKBW The inside of the church was left with severe fire damage after the building's steeple caught fire in May.

“We thought it was appropriate to let people to take a look in and say their goodbyes,” said Bob Breidenstein with the church.

“It almost in some ways is a funeral service where we want to celebrate and give thanks for what has happened with this building,” said Pastor Jonathan Haseley.

WKBW St. Paul's parishioners seeing the damage inside their beloved church for the first time Sunday.

Sunday, Marissa Canick and her family gave a heartfelt goodbye to the church that has always welcomed her relatives for over 100 years.

“[It’s been in my family] over 6 generations. I have never known another building.”

WKBW Marissa Canick and her daughter Elise comforting each other after looking inside the church building.

Marissa and her husband Michael got married in the building and had all three of their children baptized within the walls of the now condemned church.

“I have pictures at home of my great grandparents wedding day, my grandparents wedding day, and I know it was even further back than that.”

“It was pretty intense walking in and seeing it for the first time,” said Michael.

Their 13-year-old son Evan made a cross out of the charred wood and left it outside the front door during his final visit.

WKBW

“I did it because I love this church very much,” Evan said. “I’m really sad to see it torn down.”

The church hopes to have a brand-new building in the same lot by late 2024 to early 2025.