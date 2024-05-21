‘I disapprove of the budget being proposed’: Voting in West Seneca & Hamburg school districts

WEST SENECA & HAMBURG, NY (WKBW) — Voters in many school districts across the region voted on school budgets and were electing school board members Tuesday.

WKBW Voters headed to the Hamburg High School Tuesday to cast their ballots.

In Western New York, two districts, West Seneca Central School District and the Hamburg Central School District, are facing difficult financial times and the proposed budgets call for layoffs.

7 News is a ‘Voice for Everyone’ and 7 News Senior Reporter headed into both districts at polling locations to talk directly with the voters.

“What is important to you today to vote on this budget?” Buckley asked. “It's important to me that the kids have what they need,” replied Maureen Fay, West Seneca voter.

WKBW Maureen Fay, West Seneca voter.

West Seneca voters are deciding on a more than $158 million budget, but the school district faces a $5 million shortfall. That’s why the district is proposing cutting 47.5, including 19 teacher layoffs.

"How concerned are you about these layoffs?” Buckley questioned. “I think it happens on rotations. It's concerning the amount that taxes have gone up and then teachers are being laid off, but I don't know that there's much we can do about it,” responded Fay.

There was a steady stream of voters heading to West Seneca East Senior High School to cast their ballots and let their voices be heard.

WKBW Voters heading into vote at West Seneca East Senior High School.

“In the end, it comes out of my pocket. I’m tired of all the increases,” remarked Michelle Messina, West Seneca voter.

Messina tells me the district needs to be more “fiscally responsible” and transparent, especially when it comes to teacher layoffs.

WKBW Michelle Messina, West Seneca voter.

“And if I’m here as a taxpayer paying all this money, and I’m seeing that we're having to layoff teachers when we have these reserve funds and all these things going on, that's just a big concern,” Messina noted.

"I disapprove of the budget being proposed. I think alternatives existed. I think that the cuts were unfair,” declared Kelly Brehm, Hamburg voter.

WKBW Kelly Brehm, Hamburg voter.

Hamburg Central School District voters will also decide on a more than $83 million school budget. The district is also facing a multi-million-dollar deficit, blaming the end of COVID funding. This budget also calls for 20 layoffs, including 13 Hamburg teachers.

WKBW Ballot for Hamburg School budget of more than $83 million.

“I feel like there was a lack of oversight and paying attention in the development of spending reserves and becoming to a multi-million-dollar deficit where we have to know you know, make cuts,” Brehm described.

Other Hamburg voters tell me they felt like there was a "disconnect" leading up to the budget deficit and are sad to hear about the layoffs.

WKBW Ann Heraty, Hamburg voter.

“It is very upsetting that that has to be and I’m hoping that they'll be able to do some kind of reorganization. So those young folks will be able to get back in and when they want to,” commented Ann Heraty, Hamburg voter.

Voters tell me they worry the layoffs will trickle down to the classroom leading to larger class sizes.

WKBW Hamburg School District voters.

Voting continues until 9 p.m. Tuesday in both West Seneca and Hamburg.

