ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — An emotional morning unfolded at the construction site of the new Highmark Stadium as hundreds of construction workers, local first responders and veterans joined construction partners Gilbane-Turner and the Buffalo Bills for a special remembrance ceremony honoring the victims of 9/11.

The ceremony was led by Joe Byrne, Gilbane-Turner's vice president and project director at the new stadium, who said the events of September 11, 2001, hit close to home.

"I'm a veteran as well; it means something to me," Byrne said. "I witnessed, I watched 9/11. It means something to me. I lost friends in 9/11. It means something to me."

Representatives from four local fire departments — Buffalo, Orchard Park, Windom, and Hillcrest — were on hand for the remembrance. Fire engines used their sirens to mark the exact moment the planes hit the Twin Towers 24 years ago.

WATCH: Hundreds gather at new Highmark Stadium construction site for 9/11 remembrance ceremony

Hundreds gather at new Highmark Stadium construction site for 9/11 remembrance ceremony

The ceremony also included music and a moment of silence. First responders who attended said it was important to be there.

"So that we remember the sacrifices that not only members in the past made, but the sacrifices that we are willing to give for other folks," said Marvin Spates, planning officer with the Buffalo Fire Department.

George Slocum with Hillcrest Volunteer Fire Company said he appreciated the ceremony.

"I love this ceremony," Slocum said. "As a past veteran, as a volunteer fireman, showing respect for the people who were there, what they were able to do, or at least attempt. Each time that you go out, you never know if you are coming back."

Byrne emphasized the connection between different service professions.

"Never forget is a term that we — first responders, military people — use," he said. "There is a similarity I always tell. First responders wear a uniform. The military wears a uniform. Construction workers wear a uniform."

"Standing here, looking up to about 1,400 workers, and for all of them to be hand over heart, folded hands, bowing their heads in a moment of silence, means we did something impactful," Byrne said.

Special "We Will Never Forget" stickers recognizing the ceremony were given to construction workers at the stadium.