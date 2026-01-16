Highmark Stadium, piece by piece: Bills fans can buy seats, signs, and more as stadium closes

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the Buffalo Bills close the book on the current Highmark Stadium, fans now have the chance to take home a tangible piece of the place that defined decades of games.

Erie County recently amended its lease with the Bills to allow the team to hire a third party to salvage and sell memorabilia from the stadium. The county, Legends Global, and CollectibleXchange have launched an exclusive program that will eventually make everything from seats and signage to turf and even the goalposts available for purchase.

"It's daunting to make sure that every fan that's gone through the stadium, and there are many of them that have been here every Sunday, get something special and memorable," CollectibleXchange CEO Brandon Steiner said.

Fans can already place orders for stadium and bleacher seats through the team’s website. According to the Bills, Season Ticket Members will be eligible for discounted pricing, and select members will have the opportunity to purchase their exact seat locations. During checkout, fans can choose to pick up their seats in spring 2026 or have them shipped for an additional fee.

The program will roll out in phases, beginning with seats, with additional memorabilia announced in the coming weeks and months.

Behind the scenes, the process is far more complex than simply removing items from the stadium.

“The company that’s doing this, they have all the risk,” said William Geary, Erie County’s Commissioner of Public Works. “They have to go in, put the money up, harvest all the memorabilia, secure warehouse space, and then market and sell it.”

Geary said some of the most challenging items include seats, large signage, field components, and cutting down the goalposts, all while ensuring items are safely stored and preserved before being sold.

Net proceeds from the sales will be split evenly between Erie County and the program’s partners, with Geary estimating the county’s share could exceed $1 million.

Beyond the logistics, county officials say the effort is about preserving memories.

“This stadium has been a fabric of our community for over 50 years,” Geary said. “People want to hold on to those memories — whether it’s for themselves, their parents, or their kids. We saw that when the Aud came down.”

Once items are removed, repaired, and prepared for sale, officials expect memorabilia to be ready for fans sometime next summer, leading up to the opening of the new Highmark Stadium, which is scheduled for fall 2026.