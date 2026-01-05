Final Farewell: Sights and sounds from the Buffalo Bills' final regular season game at Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills defeated the New York Jets 35-8 in the final regular season game at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

The game was likely the last ever game to be played at the current Highmark Stadium, as the Bills are the six seed heading into the NFL Playoffs and will travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars in the Wild Card Round.

WATCH: Instant reaction: How the Buffalo Bills stack up against the Jacksonville Jaguars

It was a historic and emotional day at the stadium. You'll find some of the sights and sounds we captured throughout the day below.

Postgame

From fans at the tailgate, to the pregame, to players and fans post-game, watch our full team coverage of the historic day in Orchard Park below.

Below you can also watch 7 Sports Director Matt Bove and the 7 News team discuss the emotions of the last game.

Reid Ferguson stuck around to watch the special video montage. He said he was trying to take it all in, and it brought a rush of emotions.

As Tre'Davious White stood on the field, "Iris" by the Goo Goo Dolls played in the background.

Tre'Davious White and others stuck around on the field after the game to soak it all in and watch the special video that was played.

Our Matt Bove caught Billy Buffalo soaking it all in after the final whistle. In this moment, we'd say Billy was a representation of all Bills fans.

Pregame

Thurman Thomas and Steve Tasker got the crowd fired up with one last "Where else would you rather be than right here, right now?"

The final flyover at the current stadium.

The team takes the field for likely the final time.

Fans arrived at their seats with signs that said "Thanks for the memories," and "One last shout at the Ralph," and more.

For likely the final time, Bills quarterback Josh Allen arrived on a gameday at the current Highmark Stadium.

Our Taylor Anthony headed to Highmark Stadium early Sunday afternoon and spoke to those who were tailgating one last time. Hear what fans had to say below.