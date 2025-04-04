'He's been an inspiration': Highmark Stadium construction leader has been cancer-free for 6 months

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — In July 2024, we introduced you to Billy Colern, a fourth-generation union ironworker serving as General Foreman for the Ironworkers at the Buffalo Bills new Highmark Stadium.

Colern, a South Buffalo native, husband and father of five, said he was proud to be carrying on his family legacy in his hometown and also shared the battle he was going through.

In February 2024, Colern was diagnosed with Stage 4 lymphoma, and he said he was undergoing cancer treatment at Roswell Park Cancer Institute.

On Friday, just over eight months later, we caught up with Colern as the Bills celebrated the installation of the final structural steel beam at the new stadium.

"I've been cancer-free for about six months now," Colern said. "My last two PET scans were totally clear, so hopefully it stays that way. I've got another one in a couple of months here, but yeah, I'm in the clear."

Colern also got a special shout-out during the topping-out ceremony on Friday.

"We also have to shout out the general foreman in charge of erecting all of this steel and precast for Stonebridge, Billy Colern," said Maddy Glab. "He's been an inspiration for everyone as he beats cancer. Way to go, Billy!"

Colern has helped lift this new stadium out of the ground the same way his story has lifted those around him.

“What’s really special is watching his fellow ironworkers rally around him," Bills VP of Stadium Development John Polka added. "It just really speaks volumes to the type of guy he is."

“I’m like one man out of many that have participated in this," said Colern. "I had a position as a leader out here, and I just try to do my best to show dedication and hard work on a daily basis regardless of what was happening in my regular life and health."

From day one, the focus of construction on the new stadium was that Western New Yorkers were working hand in hand to complete the largest construction project this area has seen to date.

Knowing that fellow Western New Yorkers had an opportunity to create history together every day is what helped push Colern through the most difficult parts of his cancer journey.

“I think that really helped me not sink into a deeper depression and make other health problems worse," said Colern. "I think being as focused as I was on this project really helped me pull through it."