Hearts for the Homeless opens thrift store in West Seneca to continue to support its mission

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hearts for the Homeless celebrated the grand opening of its new thrift store in the Seneca Ridge Plaza in West Seneca, aiming to support its mission of aiding the homeless and those facing food insecurity.

The faith-based organization's third thrift store offers over 50,000 donated items for the community to purchase. Each sale contributes to funding programs that help feed and support individuals in need.

"We have a lot of vintage things, a lot of things of utility, pots, and pans, and really good value," said Nicholas Calandra, President and CEO of Hearts for the Homeless. "So the stores are existing to support the programs that we have, meeting the homeless and folks that are facing insecurity in our community where they are."

In 2024, the Hearts for the Homeless served over 81,000 people, thanks in part to the revenue generated from its thrift stores.

The Riverside community in Buffalo hosts a Hearts for the Homeless campus, which includes a food pantry and a commercial kitchen that prepares thousands of meals annually. This facility, along with mobile units, helps distribute food directly to those in need.

Kelsey Jeff, Chief of Staff at Hearts for the Homeless, emphasized the growing demand for their services, noting that the need continues to rise year after year.

"Whether you are donating or dropping off your no longer needed items to us, or shopping as a customer in our thrift stores, you can know that all of your purchases are going to impact real people in your neighborhood," said Jeff.

Deanna Strohl, a Buffalo resident, shared her gratitude for the food assistance provided by Hearts for the Homeless.

"The food helps tremendously," she said. "There are so many people going without food. What I don't use, I pay forward and give to somebody else."

The new thrift store in West Seneca not only provides affordable shopping options but also plays a crucial role in supporting Hearts for the Homeless' mission to assist those facing hardship in Western New York.

"It's a win-win," said Calandra, highlighting the mutual benefits for the community and the organization.

