'He had a really big heart': Family remembers teen who was struck and killed in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Christmas won't be the same for Alba Torres-Hernandez.

"It's hard because I'll never have him anymore," she said.

On December 18, her oldest child, 16-year-old Paul "Pablo" Alvarez, was struck and killed by a pickup truck.

"He was my rock," Torres-Hernandez said.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Clinton Street near Maplewood Avenue in West Seneca. His mother said he was coming home after walking his girlfriend to her house.

"He called me like a little bit before the accident and he said, 'Mom, I'm on my way home,' and I'm like, 'OK.' He didn't make it home that night."

On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General's office said the driver of the pickup truck was a 27-year-old off-duty Cheektowaga police officer and its Office of Special Investigation is now investigating per NYS law.

Police said the officer remained on scene and has been cooperating fully with the investigation.

"I want people to know that he had a really big heart and he was very loving and he had a lot of plans in life. He was quite a kid," Torres-Hernandez said of her son.

He was in 10th grade and wanted to be a welder. His mother told our Maki Becker that he loved hockey, baseball, video games, and of course, his girlfriend and family. He was an incredible big brother.

"Working two jobs right now for Christmas, and he would help me for four hours every day doing Amazon," Torres-Hernandez said.

West Seneca police say this appears to be a tragic accident and no criminal charges are anticipated.

A GoFundMe has been started to help the family, which you can find here.