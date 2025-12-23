NY AG investigating after off-duty Cheektowaga police officer was involved in deadly West Seneca crash

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation is now investigating a deadly crash that occurred in West Seneca on December 18.

According to the AG's office, around 9:30 p.m., an off-duty Cheektowaga police officer was driving west on Clinton Street and struck 16-year-old Paul Alvarez. He was transported to ECMC where he was later pronounced dead. Police said the driver remained on scene and cooperated fully with the investigation. The AG's office did not name the driver.

NY AG: Off-duty Cheektowaga police officer involved in deadly West Seneca crash

"Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident." - New York Attorney General's Office

The Cheektowaga Police Department issued the following statement on Tuesday:

"The Cheektowaga Police Department and our officer are in full cooperation with the West Seneca Police Department and the Attorney General’s Office as they investigate an off-duty accident that occurred on December 18th, 2025."

The West Seneca Central School District released a statement on Alvarez's death, who they said was known to family and friends as "Pablo."

